South Africa: Lockdown - 74 Zim Families Receive Food Assistance in South Africa

Some 74 Zimbabwean families in South Africa received food aid to cushion them during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Since the introduction of the lockdown by South African authorities, some Zimbabwean migrants who survive on menial jobs have been struggling to make ends meet as most companies and industries closed down to curb the spread of coronavirus.

With the assistance of well-wishers, some migrants were recently repatriated back home while others are still holed up in the neighbouring country due to financial constraints.

Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (ZimComSA) said the food parcels were sourced by Africa Awake with help from Solidarity Fund, Gauteng Food Security and other local donors.

ZimComSA spokesperson, Bongani Mkwananzi told NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday that the beneficiaries were selected from Berea, Yeoville and Hillbrow communities.

The parcels comprised of basic foodstuffs such as mealie meal, peanut butter, cooking oil, sugar, salt, rice to mention but a few.

"The food parcels will a go a long way in assisting the beneficiaries as we continue to battle Covid-19," Mkwananzi said.

"The lockdown measures have affected the income of many families of whom some of the industries remain closed and we thank the donors for assisting us as we have over 2 000 families in our database who have requested food parcels and we have been unable to meet the demand.

"We would like to call on other organisations and potential donors to come on board and assist since we have a list of 2 000 families on our database who have requested for food.

"We are currently unable to meet the demand and we applaud other organisations that have extended a hand to other families which may not be on our database."

Mkhwananzi said the situation was desperate for those who have not received assistance.

He however assured the families efforts were being made to source assistance from well-wishers across the country.