South Africa: Another Delay in Bail Application for Chinese Nationals Accused of Human Trafficking

A magistrate has reportedly vented his frustrations after the bail hearing of seven Chinese nationals, arrested for alleged human trafficking and violation of labour laws, was postponed yet again.

According to a statement by the Department of Employment and Labour, magistrate Basimane Molwana, sitting in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court, said he was not impressed by the continued delays.

The Chinese nationals, who were arrested in November last year, appeared in court on Monday when their bail application was meant to be finalised.

However, the case had to be postponed again because the prosecutor was ill and could not attend court, department spokesperson Teboho Thejane said in a statement.

"I do not want to be delaying justice. We cannot be dragging the matter any longer. No man is bigger than the court. My hands are tied, and I cannot proceed in the matter," Molwana added.

Accused

The seven accused are Kevin Tsao, Chen Hui, Qin Li, Jiaqing Zhou, Ma Biao, Dai Junying and Zhang Zhilian.

Thejane said they were initially denied bail on 20 March this year following a long-drawn hearing, but then brought a fresh bail application based on new facts.

"On 25 May, the magistrate ruled that there were grounds for the defence to apply for a second bail. The prosecution had dismissed the submission by the defence of a second bail attempt as the reshuffling of old arguments as new facts."

The accused were arrested for allegedly running an illegal enterprise called Beautiful City Pty Ltd in Village Deep, Johannesburg, where it is claimed they were trafficking illegal immigrants into South Africa and subjecting them to forced labour.

"The seven Chinese nationals - four males and three females - were arrested on 12 November 2019 in a joint operation conducted by the Department of Employment and Labour's Inspection and Enforcement Services branch in Gauteng together with the South African Police Service, Department of Home Affairs and Hawks."

Factory

During the operation, 91 Malawian nationals were found in the factory, 37 of them children, Thejane said.

"During the bail hearing the court heard that the Malawians working in the Chinese factory were transported to South Africa using containers. The Malawians are alleged to have been brought to South Africa by a middleman known as 'the transporter' who is still on the run.

"The Chinese factory was allegedly processing the inner cotton of blankets using recycled clothing.

"It is alleged that the company's operations were carried out behind closed high steel gates with access strictly controlled by employers. Workers were also allegedly exposed to appalling working conditions without adhering to occupational health and safety," Thejane added.

The case has been postponed to 15 June.

Source: <b>News24</b>