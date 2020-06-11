South Africa: Devi Sankaree Govender Is Back With a Brand New Show On e.tv

11 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Thinus Ferreira

A doyenne of South African current affairs television, Devi Sankaree Govender will be making her debut on e.tv and eNCA (DStv 403) on Friday when her new TV show, Devi , launches on e.tv at 18:30 and eNCA (DStv 403) at 20:30.

Devi left the Sunday night actuality show Carte Blanche on M-Net (DStv 101) in late January after 18 years to start a new chapter in her life since her children had grown up.

Since then, she had to deal with the devastating impact of Covid-19 as well as the death of her mother to cancer during the national lockdown. This led her to rethink her original show plan.

Besides working on her show, Devi will also be working with eMedia Investments on other broadcasting projects.

Antonio Lee, eMedia Investments COO, said they were "delighted to welcome Devi to the eMedia family and look forward to the dynamism she brings".

"Devi remains one of the country's most accomplished journalists and presenters. She will add great value to an already strong line-up on both e.tv and eNCA," he said.

Using her wide range of skills, Devi is also working on other projects within the eMedia group.

With her trademark sense of humour and straight-talk approach, Devi will continue to "fight the good fight while taking viewers into the lives of extraordinary guests".

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.