South Africa: Devi Sankaree Govender Is Back With a Brand New Show On e.tv

A doyenne of South African current affairs television, Devi Sankaree Govender will be making her debut on e.tv and eNCA (DStv 403) on Friday when her new TV show, Devi , launches on e.tv at 18:30 and eNCA (DStv 403) at 20:30.

Devi left the Sunday night actuality show Carte Blanche on M-Net (DStv 101) in late January after 18 years to start a new chapter in her life since her children had grown up.

Since then, she had to deal with the devastating impact of Covid-19 as well as the death of her mother to cancer during the national lockdown. This led her to rethink her original show plan.

Besides working on her show, Devi will also be working with eMedia Investments on other broadcasting projects.

Antonio Lee, eMedia Investments COO, said they were "delighted to welcome Devi to the eMedia family and look forward to the dynamism she brings".

"Devi remains one of the country's most accomplished journalists and presenters. She will add great value to an already strong line-up on both e.tv and eNCA," he said.

Using her wide range of skills, Devi is also working on other projects within the eMedia group.

With her trademark sense of humour and straight-talk approach, Devi will continue to "fight the good fight while taking viewers into the lives of extraordinary guests".

