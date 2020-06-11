Malawi Electoral Commission Gazettes June 23 Voting Day - Pessimistic On Holding Credible Election

Pixabay
Malawi flag.
11 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Lovemore Gunde

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it will publish in the Malawi Government Gazette, the official publication of legal notices, the June 23, 2020 as the date of voting for the court-sanctioned fresh presidential elections but has indicated the country should expect a lot of irregularities in view of the short period of time for preparations

In a statement on Thursday, newly appointed MEC Chairperson Dr, Chifundo Kachale, who has succeeded Justice Jane Ansah who stepped aside two weeks ago after the court found the commission incompetent said the electoral body is gazetting the polling day in compliance with the formal communication from the Clerk of Parliament dated June 9 2020 informing the Commission of the Parliamentary Resolution of the same date.

"The said communication indicated that this resolution was passed on the basis of the Supreme Court of Appeal decision of 8th May 2020 directing the House to appoint the date for the Fresh Presidential Polls," reads the statement by Kachale, a judge of the High Court.

However, Kachale is very pessimistic as he said in the statement that the decision to publish the polling date has been arrived at with "considerable hesitation arising from the practicalities of holding genuine, credible elections in the view of logistical challenges that the commission anticipates in implementing steps towards the holding of the polls."

Meanwhile, the electoral commission is promptly seeking to engage directly with all contesting presidential candidates to "appraise them of these anticipated challenges and to explore possible mitigation measures for the purpose of ensuring delivering of credible, free and fair elections per the relevant mandate for this ominous Fresh Presidential Election. "

Kachale, who was sworn in by Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda on Tuesday in Blantyre, has vowed to restore public trust which the electoral body lost during the May 2019 Tripartite Elections.

He was sworn in alongside six commissioners, namely Jean Mathanga, Linda Kunje, Arthur Nanthuru, Steve Duwa, Anthony Mukumbwa and Olivia Liwewe.

Kachale lauded by electoral stakeholders as a man of integrity, promised to deliver services that will earn the trust and confidence of the country's citizens.

"We would like to do what is good for this nation because this process is very vital to build the political and governance systems of this nation and we would like to do that in a manner that the people of Malawi will respect the outcomes," said the new MEC chairperson.

He observed that the commission is a constitutional body committed to holding regular, credible, fair and open elections, and it is its responsibility to ensure that the electoral process is conducted according to the prescription of the law to ensure that every stakeholder accepts the outcome.

The High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court on February 3 nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election over irregularities, especially in the results management system and ordered a fresh election within 150 days which expires on July 3. The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal on May 8 upheld the nullification.

However, the fresh election faces several legal and logistical challenges, including enabling laws and printing of ballot papers which is yet to be sanctioned.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.