Rwanda: Basketball - IPRC-South Target Unbeaten Run in Women's League

Former champions IPRC-South women's team have said that they will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run when the 2019/2020 BK Basketball National League resumes in September.

The Huye-based side finished the first-leg of the league with a maximum 12 points from six games before the championship was suspended on March 15.

Despite most activities in the country gradually opening up following the ease of lockdown last month, the Ministry of Sports has announced that competitive sports will not restart until September and team training can only start a month earlier.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, IPRC-South coach Jean Claude Muhirwa said: "The goal is to win the championship again, but it would even be better if we win it unbeaten."

"Our players are all in good shape, they train daily from their home confines. I have been monitoring their progress since the lockdown was announced and everyone is at a good level of fitness. The pandemic has had an impact on us, but we will overcome the situation."

He added: "We are top of the table and we know what we are able to accomplish. We won't settle for less."

IPRC-South were champions of the 2017-18 league season.