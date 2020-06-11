Sudan: Ministry of Energy Begins Handing Over Mining Revenues in Pure Gold

10 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Energy and Mining revealed its transformation since the beginning of this June of handing of great returns from the mining sector to the Ministry of Finance in pure gold through the Khartoum Gold Refinery.

The Minister of Energy and Mining, Adel Ali Ibrahim, noted in a press statement today that his ministry, since the 4th of current June, has been importing revenues from the mining sector (great returns, zakat, taxes, business profits benefits) in pure gold through the Khartoum Gold Refinery and then to the Ministry of Finance instead of the system previously followed by which the Ministry of Finance was receiving revenues from the mining sector by "selling gold" in local currency, indicating that there were entities that were selling gold and paying the Ministry of Finance in the local currency.

The minister explained that the great returns, zakat, taxes and business profits were exempted from the companies and the minerals in pure gold, but it does not go to the Ministry of Finance, pointing out that the Central Bank of Sudan in the past was apparently sells gold at a lower price than the global market price and provides the revenues to the Ministry of Finance in local currency, adding: (Who buys gold from the Sudan Bank, we do not know yet).

The Minister expected that the decision of handing over the revenues to the Ministry of Finance in pure gold would provide the treasury of the Ministry of Finance with hard currency that can represent guarantees for loans, borrowings or reserves, pointing to the big difference in receiving returns in pure gold.

