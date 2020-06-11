Sudan Joins UN's Digital Payments Alliance

Khartoum — The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Ibrahim Al Badawi, has announced today on his Facebook page, the Sudan joining of the United Nations Alliance for Digital Payments (Better Than Cash Alliance)..

He noted that the step comes in the framework of the government's long-term vision to move from dealing in printed cash to digital payments and its commitment to building an inclusive economy.

It is worth noting that with this accession the Sudan becomes a member with more than 75 members in Better than Cash Alliance, a United Nations-based alliance consists of governments, companies and international organizations committed to accelerating the transition from printed cash to digital payments to achieve the sustainable development goals.