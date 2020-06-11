Sudan: Fact-Finding Committee On Incidents of Nuba and Al-Bani Amer in Kassala

Kassala — The National Commission for Human Rights, through its office in Kassala State, for the eastern sector states, has formed a fact-finding committee on the incidents between the Nubia and Bani Amer tribes in Kassala State during the past period, which led to casualties and losses of citizens' property.

The committee is formed with the specialization of finding a complete and accurate information on the tribal incidents in the eastern states in the past period between the Nubia and Bani Amer tribes, including the state of Kassala, in order to reach a final report to clarify the facts and incidents, and to reflect them to the local and international public opinion, in addition to identifying the real causes that raised these problems and which causes the loss of human rights in the conflict areas, a matter that requires work of all sectors of government or civil society organizations to stop these practices.

The acting Governor of Kassala state, Arbab Mohamed al- Fadl, met in this regard with committee's delegation, led by Ahmed Jaafar Hussein, the head of the complaints department at the Commission's Eastern Sector, who provided enlightenment about the tasks and specializations of the committee, the commission's role in clarifying the facts and the incidents related to preserving the human rights, indicating that an investigation had already been conducted in the state of the Red Sea in similar incidents, hoping the all the government's organs and the judicial authorities with which the committee will communicate have done their part of work.

On his part, the Acting Governor of Kassala state provided a comprehensive enlightenment about the efforts made by the state government and others to bridge the rift between the two sides, which have resulted in removing the differences, pointing to the continuing efforts of the reconciliation committee and the parties to the conflict to solve the root causes of the problems and avoid their recurrence.

He affirmed that the state support to all these efforts, calling on all to cooperate in the building of the state's community on love, forgiveness and dedication to protect the people of the state from the threat of corona virus, the rainy season and providing the basic needs of the citizen.