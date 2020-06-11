Ghana: Court Remands Man-of-God Over Alleged Threat to Kill EC Boss

10 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Founder and Leader of the Hezekiah Apostolic Prayer Ministry, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Agyei, was yesterday remanded by an Accra circuit court for allegedly threatening to kill Mrs Jean Mensah, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC),

He was charged with threat of death, offensive conduct to the breach of peace, and possessing narcotic drug.

Briefing the court presided over by Mr Emmanuel Essandoh, the prosecutor; Sergeant Frederick Sarpong said, on Thursday, June 4, the accused made a live video of himself on Facebook and YouTube threatening to kill the EC Chairperson if she went ahead with the compilation of the new voters register.

He said the police subsequently got a copy of the video and obtained a court order to enable them arrest the self-styled Man-of-God.

Mr Sarpong said security officers subsequently arrested him at GREDA Estates, Nungua, where he was speaking to some radio journalists.

A search conducted on him, uncovered a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp (weed).

He however, denied all the charges and was remanded into police custody to reappear on June 23

Apostle Agyei was alleged to have threatened the life of Mrs Jean Mensah after insulting her. In addition, he was said to have insulted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved.

