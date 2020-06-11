Rwanda: Hakizimana Parts Company With UAE Side Emirates FC

Rwanda international Muhadjiri Hakizimana is poised to leave Emirates FC after just one season with the United Arab Emirates league side.

The former APR forward joined Emirates for a record fee $300,000 (about Rwf274 million) at the start of last season, making him Rwanda's most expensive player.

Hakizimana, 25, who made his international debut for Rwanda in 2016, was voted as the Player of the Year for the 2017/2018 Rwanda Premier League season after inspiring APR to their record-extending 17th championship.

Speaking to Times Sport on Tuesday, Hakizimana confirmed that "I am now a free agent and open to offers after terminating my contract [with Emirates] last month."

"It was a difficult season for me and, after discussions with the club, we decided that it was in the best interest of both parties to part ways. I want to try my luck somewhere else."

Since his breakthrough during the 2015-16 season when he played for Mukura Victory Sport, Hakizimana has consistently been one of the best players in local football, earning a starting position at club level and in the national team.

From Mukura, Hakizmana joined AS Kigali in July 2016 but was a week later snapped up, reportedly on season-long loan, by APR, before making the move permanent at the end of the season.

He was part of the team that qualified and competed at the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals tournament in Morocco.

Hakizimana also previously featured for Etincelles and SC Kiyovu.