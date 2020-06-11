Liberia: ANC Suspends Youth Congress' Activities

The Alternative National Congress said it is suspending its youth congress in a response to the violent that erupted at its headquarters involving the party’s youths on Sunday. The ANC noted that its National Executive Committee met on Monday June 8, and took the below decision:

●That the decision of majority of the Youth Congress Executive Committee to suspend its Chairman was a procedural breach in violation of Articles 24 and 27 of the party's Constitution on the procedure for suspension of an elected national officer of an organ within the party. As such, the Executive Committee has therefore rescinded the decision to suspend Mr. Benjamin Myers;

●That an Ad-hoc Grievance & Ethics Committee has been instituted to investigate the violence caused yesterday and the allegations made against Mr. Benjamin Myers by other executives of the Youth Congress. The Committee is expected to produce its report within five (5) working days;

●That in line with Article 25, Section 1 of the Constitution, Sen. Daniel Naatehn, Chairman of the party and with the support of the EC, has invoked "police power" over the Youth Congress, abrogates the powers of the leadership and hereby suspend all its activities. Chairman Naatehn shall herein exercise all powers of the Chairman of the Youth Congress and serve as its singular leadership pending the investigation report within five (5) working days. The ANC assured the public of its commitment to ensuring that this unfortunate incident does not repeat itself, as we focus on providing leadership to our people.