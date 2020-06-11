Rwanda: COVID-19 - Rwanda Records 13 New Cases, Seven Recoveries

10 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Bertrand Byishimo

Rwanda on Wednesday, June 10 confirmed 13 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the nationwide toll to 476.

Seven patients recovered from the virus, raising the overall recovery count to 307.

According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases are linked to Rusizi and Rusumo clusters.

"The new cases...have been isolated and contacts traced," reads the ministry's statement.

The statement also adds that 167 people are still in critical condition.

10.06.2020 - Covid-19 Coronavirus Amakuru Mashya | Update | Mise à Jour *Abarwayi bashya bagaragaye muri Rusizi na Rusumo. Bashyizwe mu kato n'abo bahuye bahise bakurikiranwa *The new cases relate to the Rusizi and Rusumo clusters, they have been isolated and contacts traced pic.twitter.com/VOIzAEL3le

- Ministry of Health | Rwanda (@RwandaHealth) June 10, 2020

A total of 82,239 tests have been conducted in the country but the latest update was identified from 2,110 sample tests , according to the ministry.

The pandemic has claimed more than 416,180 lives in more than 188 countries and regions since originating in China last December.

The US and Europe are currently the world's worst-hit regions.

More than 7.4 million cases have been reported worldwide. Nearly 3.7 million people have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

