Sudan: Anti-Corruption Committee Seizes Funds

Khartoum — The Sudanese anti-corruption committee instructed funds, accounts, movables, assets and real estate to be seized from several money transfer companies in Sudan. Ousted President Omar Al Bashir received $20 million a month on his personal bank account, the committee discovered.

At a press conference yesterday evening, Mohamed El Faki, member of the Sovereign Council and acting chairman of the Empowerment* Elimination, Anti-Corruption, and Funds Recovery Committee, announced the dismissal of 651 officials and employees affiliated with the dissolved National Congress Party (NCP), the party established by ousted President Omar Al Bashir.

El Faki further reported that Al Bashir received a monthly "special, extra-statutory subsistence allowance" of $20 million on his Omdurman Bank account for years. The bank account held $3 million when Al Bashir was ousted in April 2019. The deposed president spent hundreds of millions of Dollars on personal expenses.

Another high official received large amounts of money as well, which he gave to several journalists. The NCP also purchased an aeroplane, El Faki said. It has been found and is now at Khartoum International Airport.

He further announced that new criminal charges were filed against the ousted president for squandering state funds on personal expenses.

The Anti-Corruption Committee also found the names of people who received money from companies belonging to prominent NCP members, such as well-known media outlets and money transfer companies.

Committee member Dr Salah Mannaa said at the press conference that these money transfer companies damaged the Sudanese economy. The ousted regime used them to channel money out of the country, and to circumvent the US sanctions imposed on the Sudanese banking sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These money transfer companies contributed directly to the fall of the Sudanese Pound, because they were involved in currency trade on the parallel market, Mannaa explained.

He said they all wondered how it could happen that a head of state was responsible for illegal currency trade, the fall of the Sudanese Pound, and massive inflation.

* Empowerment (tamkin) is the term with which the ousted government of Omar Al Bashir supported its affiliates in state affairs by granting them far-going privileges, including government functions and the setting-up of various companies.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.