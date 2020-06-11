Zimbabwe: Transfer Pricing Practise Notes Explained

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) hereby informs its valued clients that Transfer Pricing Practise Notes that are to be used in conjunction with our Transfer Pricing legislation as outlined in Section 98B, as read with the 35th Schedule of the Income Tax Act (Chapter 23:06), are now available for reference.

Please note that: Jurisdictions that have been classified as beneficial tax jurisdictions by the Commissioner, have been uploaded on the ZIMRA website in line with section 98B (4)

In terms of Section 98B (6), the Transfer Pricing return, (ITF 12C2) is also available for declaration of details of the controlled transactions for each tax year as an attachment to the company tax return, ITF 12C

Statutory Instrument 109 of 2019, titled "Income Tax (Transfer Pricing Documentation) Regulations, 2019" is on the ZIMRA website for ease of reference.

ZIMRA urges its valued clients to comply with all requirements and avoid penalties and unnecessary costs.

