Zimbabwe: Empowerbank Board Chair Njanike Dies

EmpowerBank board chairman Raymond Njanike has died. He succumbed to cancer at 5.3opm yesterday.

Njanike was diagnosed with the chronic disease a year ago.

His brother, Joseph Njanike, confirmed the death.

"I can confirm that Raymond Njanike passed on today (yesterday) at 1730hrs.

"Burial arrangements are not yet in place and we will sit down as a family in due course to discuss the arrangements," he said.

Mourners are gathered at his plot at 1 Martinstop, Goromonzi Turnoff.

Njanike, was born on October 9, 1968, is survived by wife, Abigirl, and three children -- two daughters and a son.

He had extensive banking experience spanning over 20 years, focusing on treasury, international banking and lending and his last position in the banking sector was as managing director of a merchant bank.

Apart from being EmpowerBank board chairman, Njanike was an entrepreneur running various business interests.

EmpowerBank supports young people with funds for their projects.