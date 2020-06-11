Sudan: Government Welcomes Surrender of Ali Kushayb to ICC

Sudan Government on Wednesday welcomed voluntary surrender of Ali Kushayb to the International Criminal Court (ICC), affirming readiness to discuss the issue of bringing to trial the other defendants wanted by the ICC.

The government explained in statement that the ICC issued a warrant of arrest for Kushayb on April 27, 2007 for committing a number of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Darfur region.

The ICC also issued arrest warrants for Ahmad Haroun, a state minister at the Ministry of Interior and head of the Darfur security Committee then, in 2007, against ousted president Omar al-Bashir in 2009 and 2010, and against Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein, Defence minister, in 2012 for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Darfur committed since 2003.

Commenting on Kushayb surrender, Amnesty International's Director for East and Southern Africa, Deprose Muchena said "The arrest of Ali Kushayb is a positive step towards justice for the victims of the crimes he allegedly committed in Darfur. The Sudanese authorities should build on this momentum by handing over former President Omar al-Bashir and the two other suspects, Ahmad Haroun and Abdel Raheem Muhammad Hussein, to also answer allegations against them at the ICC.

"Only when those who have grossly abused power in the past are held to account for their crimes will a future in which human rights in the country be fully realized. We stand in solidarity with the people of Darfur in demanding truth, justice and reparations no matter how long it takes or how hard the responsible try to evade the law."