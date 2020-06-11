Liberia: President Weah Sends Congratulatory Message to Denmark

10 June 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

"I am delighted to convey sincere congratulations to your Majesty, and through you, to the Government and people of the Kingdom of Denmark, on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Liberia, and in my own name," President Weah declared.

He further recalled, with deep appreciation, the historic ties of friendship between the two countries following the recognition of Liberia's sovereignty by the Kingdom of Denmark in 1861. He noted that the relations between Liberia and Denmark have burgeoned to include the promotion of gender equality, the rule of laws, peace and stability around the world.

President Weah also told the Queen of the Kingdom Denmark, Her Majesty Mardrethe II, that his Government looks forward to deepening collaboration with Denmark in many spheres including women empowerment, economic cooperation and education as well as tackling the health sector.-Press release

