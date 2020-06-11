Liberia: Weah Sends Congratulatory Message to Portugal

President George Manneh Weah has sent a congratulatory message to the government and people of the Republic of Portugal, on the occasion marking the National Day of that country.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in the message to his Portuguese counterpart, Mr. MerceloRebelo de Sousa, President George Manneh Weah, on behalf of Liberia, extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Portugal as they observe this historic milestone.

While reflecting on the two countries' bilateral relations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Weah also recounted that Liberian and Portugal have had longstanding interactions which predates Portugal's recognition of Liberia's sovereignty in 1865.

He expressed hope that the ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between the two countries will be further enhanced to the mutual benefits of the two countries and peoples.

President Weah further expressed confidence that the two states will collaboratively explore key areas of cooperation, including forestry, fishery, health and education. He then wished for President de Sousa personal well-being and for the government and people of Portugal, sustained peace, unity and prosperity.-Press release