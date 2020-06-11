Liberia: Weah Sends Congratulatory Message to Portugal

10 June 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President George Manneh Weah has sent a congratulatory message to the government and people of the Republic of Portugal, on the occasion marking the National Day of that country.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, in the message to his Portuguese counterpart, Mr. MerceloRebelo de Sousa, President George Manneh Weah, on behalf of Liberia, extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Portugal as they observe this historic milestone.

While reflecting on the two countries' bilateral relations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Weah also recounted that Liberian and Portugal have had longstanding interactions which predates Portugal's recognition of Liberia's sovereignty in 1865.

He expressed hope that the ties of friendship and cooperation subsisting between the two countries will be further enhanced to the mutual benefits of the two countries and peoples.

President Weah further expressed confidence that the two states will collaboratively explore key areas of cooperation, including forestry, fishery, health and education. He then wished for President de Sousa personal well-being and for the government and people of Portugal, sustained peace, unity and prosperity.-Press release

Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.