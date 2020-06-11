Tunisia: Cabinet Meeting Approves Creation of 2 Investigation Units Into Complicated Financial Crimes

Tunis/Tunisia — A Cabinet meeting held on Tuesday approved the creation of two investigation units into "complicated" financial crimes within the General National Security Directorate and the General National Guard Directorate.

These two units will operate upon request of the Judicial Economic and Financial Pole.

The project was developed jointly by the Interior and Justice Ministries and aims to support the expertise of security officials in the anti-corruption field, so as to ensure the speed and efficiency of investigations into these specific and complex crimes, an Interior Ministry press release issued Wednesday said.

The creation of these two units is part of the national effort to combat corruption.