Tunisia: 'Zarzis Smart Centre' to Start Operation in September 2020, Generate 400 Jobs

Tunis/Tunisia — The Zarzis Park of Economic Activities will shortly be reinforced by the entry into operation of the new technological centre specialised in new information and communication technologies "Zarzis Smart Centre," due in September 2020 and is expected to offer 400 jobs.

The overall cost of this project whose work progress is estimated at nearly 90%, totals 4 million dinars, says a press release of the Ministry of Industry and SMEs, issued after a meeting between Minister Salah Ben Youssef and head of the Zarzis Park of Economic Activities Chawki Friaa.

The Economic Activity Park of Zarzis is also home to a project of sea products development which is also underway with a total investment value of 1.6 million dollars and with an estimated employment capacity of 500 jobs.

A project for the manufacture of restaurant equipment is also under way within the Park at a cost of 1.8 million dinars. The project will employ 60 executives.

A strategic study aimed to generate 2,000 jobs and set up 80 industrial enterprises and 40 startups is being conducted by the Park.

This Park counts 49 industrial enterprises operating in different sectors (mechanics, technology, textile and clothing, agro-food) and employs about 320 persons.