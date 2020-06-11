Tunisia: National Anti-Coronavirus Committee Prepares for Total Health Quarantine Lifting

11 June 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Preparations for the total the health quarantine lifting as of June 15 and measures to be taken pending the opening of borders as of June 27, were at heart of the National Anti-Coranavirus Committee, held on Wednesday afternoon at La Kasbah under chairmanship of Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh.

During this meeting, the committee examined the development of the pandemic situation in Tunisia and the progress made in the National targeted quarantine strategy in its different phases.

The meeting discussed the different possible scenarios for the coming period, affirming that Tunisia has reached an advanced stage in the control of the pandemic, especially as over 20 governorates will soon be virus-free after reporting zero domestic infection cases for the past 40 days.

On this occasion, Fakhfakh pointed out the importance of efforts exerted by all stakeholders to stem the spread of the virus and the role played by the citizens in the enforcement of the prevention rules and compliance with measures decided by the authorities in all the pandemic's phases.

Besides, he recommended collecting the committee's different works and preserve them at the National Archives with a view to use them as reference for the coming generations in case of similar experiences.

