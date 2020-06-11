Cameroon: COVID-19, Humanitarian Aid - Canada Offers 4 Billion FCFA to Cameroon

10 June 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

High Commissioner Richard Bale disclosed this in Yaounde on June 9, 2020 after meeting the Minister for External Relations, Lejuene Mbella Mbella.

The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, held discussions with the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Richard Bale. Talking to the media after, the High Commissioner said his visit was a follow-up to a recent phone call to Minister Mbella Mbella by the Canadian Minister for International Development.

He said he came to explain in more detail the support Canada is providing to Cameroon this year for humanitarian assistance worth 5 million Canadian dollars (2.15 billion FCFA). The money is being used in the Far North, East, North West and South West Regions, he said. Concerning the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic or COVID-19, the High Commissioner disclosed that his country was providing another 2.15 billion FCFA.

This financing is being channeled through local and international charities, and United Nations agencies. Richard Bale said his High Commission was proud of the assistance offered to the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, for the resumption of classes on June 1, 2020 by children who will sit certificate examinations this academic year.

"We are also financing the supply of 2,000 Coronavirus test kits that will soon arrive in the country from the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA in Vienna, Austria," the High Commissioner disclosed. He said having been hit before Cameroon by the Coronavirus pandemic, his government understood the challenges the country was going through. "We have a longstanding relationship with Cameroon. We therefore felt it was necessary to stand by Cameroon's side during this difficult period," he underscored.

Commenting on how Cameroon has so far handled the COVID-19 pandemic, His Excellency Richard Bale said it was a good thing for the Ministry of Public Health to decentralise testing. He said his government did same, adding that though the cities of Yaounde, Douala and Bafoussam were for now the hardest hit, the pandemic will inevitably spread to other regions. Thus, the need to decentralise testing.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.