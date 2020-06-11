Cameroon: Public Service Examinations - Online Registration Now Possible

10 June 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Henceforth, candidates wishing to apply for any competitive examinations organised by the Ministry of Public Service and Administration Reform can submit their application files via the website concoursonline.minfopra.gov.cm. The revelation was made through the information note No 000006/MINFOPRA/CAB of June 7, 2020 signed by the Minister of Public Service and Administration Reform, Joseph LE. The website effectively began operational on June 8, 2020.

The platform according to the information note enables the reception and registration of applications through the filling of the registration form, digital submission of required documents, obtaining a clearance from the administration for the payment of examinations fees. The platform shall systematically communicate to registered candidates practical information on the organisation of the competitive examination they have applied for notably; the dates, examination centres and rooms as well as results of the written part and final results.

Besides reducing harassment and long queues, the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reform, through the information note, underscored that the necessity of the reform, is quite timely with the present context marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, that requires strict respect of hygiene measures and social distancing.

Furthermore, the streaming and simplification of the process will also help to reduce the number of disputes related to the management of applications and improve the processing of files of the newly recruited.

It should be recalled that this is part of the implementation of the President of the Republic's instruction, relating especially to the dematerialisation, simplification of administrative procedures and integration of digital technology in the functioning of the Public Service.

