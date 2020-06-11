Cameroon: Startimes Group Offers 3,500 Face Masks

The gifts were received by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Communication, yesterday, June 9, 2020.

On behalf of the CEO of the StarTimes Group, Francoise Xue, yesterday June 9, 2020 in Yaounde offered some 3,500 face masks to the Ministry of Communication, within its social solidarity gestures in the fight against Covid-19 in Cameroon. On hand to receive the gift was the Secretary General of the Ministry of Communication, Professor Felix Zogo, on behalf of the Minister.

Francoise Xue said the Group's action is within its social responsibilities and friendly cooperation with the government of Cameroon, and particularly the Ministry of Communication. He explained that StarTimes, which is a Chinese electronics and Media Company, could not be indifferent to the global pandemic and the efforts of the government in curbing the disease which is ravaging the world at large.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister of Communication, Professor Felix Zogo said it was a welcomed gesture from a long-time friend at a critical moment. StarTimes, Prof Felix Zogo explained, is working with the government in many projects such as in the renovation of the technical platform of the Cameroon Radio and Television (CRTV). He lauded StarTimes for joining the government through the Ministry of Communication to help prevent or curb the pandemic with the effective application of one of the barrier measures which is the wearing of face masks in public places as prescribed by the Head of State. "We salute the gesture of StarTimes especially at a time when confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported at the Ministry of Communication", the Secretary General noted. With the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic, Professor Felix Zogo lauded the fact that StarTimes has come not just besides the government but also the population especially as the wearing of face mask is obligatory for any person who wants to prevent the virus.

It should be recalled that since the outbreak of the pandemic, StarTimes has empowered Africa with Anti Covid-19 Videos. The leading digital TV operator in Africa has released a series of knowledge videos totalling 30 currently rotating around 300 times on Channel ST Guide and 22 self-operated channels. StarTimes offers digital terrestrial television and satellite television services to consumers as well as provides technologies to countries and broadcasters that are switching from analog to digital television.

Lire aussi : Livre : réflexion sur une fraternité nationale