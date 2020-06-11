Burundi - President Pierre Nkurunziza Is No More

Government officials say the outgoing States man died of heart failure.

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of heart attack, the government reported on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in a post from its official Twitter account. "The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi following heart failure on June 8, 2020," the post said.

According to BBC, Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell. His condition then improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. His departure comes days after his wife was flown to a hospital in Nairobi, where it is feared she had contracted COVID-19.

Nkurunziza took office 15 years ago, and his decision to run for a disputed third term in 2015 led Burundi into turmoil that left hundreds of people dead. Facing allegations of widespread abuses, his government angrily rejected scrutiny, becoming the first country to leave the International Criminal Court. His death comes weeks (August) before the president-elect of the ruling party, Evariste Ndayishimiye is expected to be sworn in after winning the May 2020 election.

Born on the 18th of December 1964 in Bujumbura in the Province of Ngozi, Pierre Nkurunziza attended primary school in Ngozi and pursued secondary education at Athenée in Gitega. He later attended the Institute of Physical Education and Sports at the University of Burundi in the late 1980s and graduated in 1990 after obtaining his degree in sports education. Before the civil war broke out, he became a sports professor at Muramvya Secondary High School in 1991 while still studying psychology and pedagogy.

Nkurunziza became a teacher and assistant lecturer at the University of Burundi in 1992. He also began to teach courses at the Higher Institute of Military Academy (ISCAM). From the classroom, Pierre Nkurunziza, became leader of the main Hutu armed group during the Burundian civil war from where he became President of the Republic on August 19, 2005, re-elected in June 2010 and July 2015 until his sudden departure on Tuesday. Burundi's government has declared a week of mourning.