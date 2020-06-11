Burundi - President Pierre Nkurunziza Is No More

10 June 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Government officials say the outgoing States man died of heart failure.

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza has died of heart attack, the government reported on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in a post from its official Twitter account. "The Government of the Republic of Burundi announces with great sadness the unexpected death of His Excellency Pierre Nkurunziza, President of the Republic of Burundi following heart failure on June 8, 2020," the post said.

According to BBC, Pierre Nkurunziza, aged 55, was admitted to hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell. His condition then improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. His departure comes days after his wife was flown to a hospital in Nairobi, where it is feared she had contracted COVID-19.

Nkurunziza took office 15 years ago, and his decision to run for a disputed third term in 2015 led Burundi into turmoil that left hundreds of people dead. Facing allegations of widespread abuses, his government angrily rejected scrutiny, becoming the first country to leave the International Criminal Court. His death comes weeks (August) before the president-elect of the ruling party, Evariste Ndayishimiye is expected to be sworn in after winning the May 2020 election.

Born on the 18th of December 1964 in Bujumbura in the Province of Ngozi, Pierre Nkurunziza attended primary school in Ngozi and pursued secondary education at Athenée in Gitega. He later attended the Institute of Physical Education and Sports at the University of Burundi in the late 1980s and graduated in 1990 after obtaining his degree in sports education. Before the civil war broke out, he became a sports professor at Muramvya Secondary High School in 1991 while still studying psychology and pedagogy.

Nkurunziza became a teacher and assistant lecturer at the University of Burundi in 1992. He also began to teach courses at the Higher Institute of Military Academy (ISCAM). From the classroom, Pierre Nkurunziza, became leader of the main Hutu armed group during the Burundian civil war from where he became President of the Republic on August 19, 2005, re-elected in June 2010 and July 2015 until his sudden departure on Tuesday. Burundi's government has declared a week of mourning.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.