Nigeria: Why We Signed Agreement With FIRS On Telcos Transactions - Danbatta

11 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta says the Commission went into agreement with the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS on the transactions of the telecoms operators after it became convinced that it was not another way to tax telecoms Operators, who are already dealing with multiple taxation issues.

He said that the Commission also ensured that the integration of the solutions with telcos' transactions systems will not, in any way, impact the cost and quality of service delivery by the Operators to telecoms consumers.

As Regulator of the telecoms industry, is that we needed to be sure that it is not another way to tax telecoms Operators, who are already dealing with multiple taxation issues. We have also ensured that the integration of the solutions with telcos' transactions systems will not, in any way, impact the cost and quality of service delivery by the Operators to telecoms consumers," said Danbatta."

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) had on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to ensure the tax agency ascertain accuracy and completeness of value added tax (VAT) elements and other taxes payable in the transactions of telecoms operators.

With the MoU, the FIRS will be able to integrate an application programming interface (API) technology solution with the systems of telecom Operators for independent verification of the amount of VAT that should be paid by mobile network operators (MNO) rather than relying entirely on the Operators' books of accounts.

Also speaking during the MoU signing ceremony in Abuja Danbatta, said that diligence and appropriate due processes were undertaken to conclude the MoU, as the Commission took its time to understand the import of the MoU.

He therefore, assured telecoms consumers and stakeholders that the integration of FIRS solution with the Operators' systems is entirely to ascertain the accuracy of the VAT elements being paid by the Operators on their transactions and will not, in any way, degrade the quality of service delivery or lead to high cost of service to the consumers.

On his part, the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, FIRS, Muhammad Nami, who commended the NCC for accepting to collaborate with the tax agency, said the MoU is mainly to ascertain completeness of tax transactions of mobile service providers to the Federal Government due to the shift of physical businesses to electronic-based business activities.

"The API, which was developed in-house, is transaction-based and all we are trying to do is to ensure we have the basis for determining the completeness and accuracy of VAT elements in telecoms transactions," he added.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Burundi's Outgoing President Nkurunziza Dies
Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Gets Another Feather In Her Cap

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.