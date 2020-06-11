Rwanda: Gatera Named New Espoir Manager

11 June 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

MOUSSA Gatera has been signed as head coach of the Rwanda Premier League side Espoir after penning a two-year contract on Wednesday, June 10.

"I am happy to join Espoir as head coach," he told Times Sport in a telephone interview after signing, underscoring that he looked forward to using young talents to build a strong team.

He takes over the club's hot seat from Jean de Dieu Rukundo who was fired - along with his assistant Said Abedi Makasi - allegedly due to a string of poor results last season.

He coached second division side Unity last season.

Gatera previously coached Mukura and Sunrise, and briefly served as assistant coach at Rayon Sports during the 2018-19 season.

