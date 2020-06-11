Nigeria: Enugu and the Battle of COVID-19

There is no gainsaying the fact that COVID-19 has become a major emergency in the world. The disease has perforated projections, dissembled permutations and has effectively reset the situation of the world. In the course of ensuring that the figure of the infected and affected do not skyrocket to an unimaginable and even unmanageable level, world leaders are engaged in a shuttle to ensure that coronavirus does not decimate the world's population.

Nigerian leaders even have ample reasons, indeed a more compelling reason, not to fold their arms. What with the mounting number of the dead in a Nigeria with poor health emergency response and how the coronavirus victim figures keep multiplying by the day. What is worse is that in the bid to stop the rage of the disease, one of the most sensible options left for humanity was to literally freeze the country.

Thus, lock-down, strict rules on human interactions and social distancing appear very efficient in curbing the spread of the disease. In response to this threat, Western democracies are beginning to throw their doors open to some form of reforms in the fight against the disease, balancing the health of COVID-19 with the quest for economic survival of the people.

What is not in doubt is that it is moments of crisis that pose a litmus test to weigh the resilience of leaders and their preparedness for leadership. Enugu State under Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a study in this regard. He deploys his usual well-known energies into ensuring that not only does the global scourge recede from the face of the earth, but that it would have little or no effect of devastation on the people of the state.

One of the ways he does this is, first: by a futuristic projection, right from the beginning of his government, into the health architecture of Enugu State and the other, proactively managing the effects of the disease as well as the health necessities of curbing the spread in the State.

When the global threat of coronavirus became a Nigerian reality, the first step taken by Ugwuanyi was to convey an emergency State Executive Council meeting. After dotting its i's and crossing its t's, as the cliché says, the council thus approved the sum of N330million as a means of preparing the state for the threat of the virus.

Midwifed by the State Multi-Sectoral Rapid Response Team, government immediately deployed the funds into purchase of essential drugs and consumables, protective equipment, which were all pushed into the State Central Medical centre. It was like a generalissimo who anticipated war and didn't stay at home for war to entrap and catch his people unawares.

The narrative in Enugu State today is that, probably the governor had an inkling that a major health emergency like COVID-19 would befall the nation. This is because, since he took the mantle of leadership of the state, he had made the task of growing the capacity of health institutions in Enugu State the pivot of his administration. For instance, he had earlier launched the Universal Health Coverage scheme in the state, long before the incidence of this virus. Not long after this was instituted, Enugu got the rating profile of being the third best doctor-to-patient ratio in Nigeria. Its maternal and child mortality rate also got the positive attention of medical assessors.

Aware that concentrating on mechanics without actually affecting the lives of the drivers of the process could be counter-productive, Ugwuanyi, from the beginning, concentrated on health workers and ensuring that they were in good stead to provide healthcare facilities to the people. In this wise, he approved the implementation of the Consolidated Health Workers Salary Scale, CONHESS, for Enugu health workers.

This helped raise the salaries and emoluments of health providers in the State and ensures a robust healthcare system. Today in the state, radiographers, nurses are arrayed under the Allied Union of Health Workers, with the state's resident doctors enjoying the Consolidated Medical Salary Scale, CONMESS, a feat that is a mirage in many states of the federation.

The second commendable steps taken by Ugwuanyi in the area of combating the scourge was in making sure that the three isolation and treatment centres which were designated for COVID-19 patients in the state, are kept working and efficient. The facilities are the Enugu Medical Diagnostic Centre, the State Hospital newly built in Nsukka, devoted to the health of the people of Enugu North Senatorial Zone, as well as another facility located at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital, also called Parklane Hospital.

Not only were the hospitals equipped with all the wherewithal for the treatment of patients who suffer from the disease, the governor literally mans the hospitals daily to ensure that the state does not record an upsurge in coronavirus. In the same league of keeping an eye on the disease in the state is the government's decision to rehabilitate and reconstruct the former Colliery Hospital in Enugu so that the state's ability and capacity to contain any eventuality in the spread of the disease would not be in doubt. It is no wonder that all these efforts are constituting a major bulwark against the spread of coronavirus in Enugu State.

Only a few days ago, the State government commenced the decontamination of all court premises, offices, fuel stations residing in the state. It began with the State Judiciary Headquarters complex at the Independence Layout, Enugu. At the State High Court complex, the State Chief Fire Officer, Okwudiri Ohaa, said that the exercise was in continuation of the governor's aggressive drive to ensure that COVID-19 does not have room to fester in Enugu State.

He said that the first phase of the decontamination was aimed at ensuring that areas like the High Courts and Magistrates Courts, were left free of the virus and that the second phase would effectively cover the Customary Courts. The logic behind this, in the thinking of the government, was that, being a place that accommodates a huge number of people, the court premises remained a spot for the spread of the virus.

Earlier, the same government had ensured a massive decontamination of the Enugu metropolis and environs, all major markets, motor parks, hospitals, among other high density areas whose traffic and activities made people to be prone to the disease. Ugwuanyi, through Ohaa, said that the decontamination would be repeated progressively in many other areas in the state, pointing out that "from here (State High Court complex) we go to filling stations where essential services are also being rendered".

The above is not to talk of some other strides that the government had made in the area of health, as if anticipating that a day like this would come when the society would have a major health challenge on its hands. Governor Ugwuanyi had recently procured some fully equipped ambulances as well as incidence vehicles which he handed over to the State's Emergency Response Service. The latter was specifically targeted at the COVID-19 outbreak so that the team could have no excuse in swiftly responding to the pandemic wherever it reared its ugly head.

In the same mould was the response of the state government to the provision of the Enugu Medical Diagnostic Centre. By the time Ugwuanyi took over the mantle of administration in the state, it was an unfinished and uncompleted project. Aware that it was a major need of the health quest of the state, the Ugwuanyi administration commenced the exercise of making it ready for the usage of the state. Right now completed and furnished with cutting edge technology, the Diagnostic Centre is billed to be a major partner in the state government's bid to up the health response of the state to COVID-19.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The fund that government secured through the approval of the State Executive Council also got deployed into the procurement of materials that have thus far helped keep the coronavirus infection from the alarming level it is elsewhere. Hand sanitizers, face masks were procured in large quantities and widely distributed to institutions and individuals across the state. This was supplemented by the mounting of aggressive awareness campaigns targeted at preaching social distancing, personal hygiene protocol and awareness that, unlike the preachments that are going viral among the locals, COVID-19 is class blind.

Before then, the government also factored in complaints that health workers in the "war zone" of fighting the coronavirus didn't get commensurate encouragement in terms of protective equipment that would embolden them to combat the virus. Governor Ugwuanyi thus approved the procurement of safety equipment for the usage of these Generals at the warfront, as well as ensuring that they were fortified with group life assurance policies. The governor also approved the sum of N100 million which was set aside as a Special Emergency Fund to combat health emergencies.

The above summarize why Enugu State records one of the least figures of the coronavirus attacks in Nigeria. It is a signpost to a government that daily thinks for the betterment of the lives of its people; a government that believes that though the state is in the hands of God, He also bestowed men in leadership position with abilities to think outside the box.

Mbamalu is an Nsukka, Enugu State-based school teacher.