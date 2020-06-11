Liberia: Ambassador Harriet Eleanor Taylor Cooper Dies

10 June 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Abednego Davis

With deep sorrow, the Cooper, Taylor and Pennoh families announce the home-going of their beloved mother, sister, cousin, aunt, grandmother, and family member, Harriet Eleanor. This sad event occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, at her Mamba Point residence in Monrovia, Liberia, after a period of illness. Ambassador Harriet Eleanor Cooper, who last served as Chief of Protocol of the Executive Mansion under President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, leaves to mourn her loss, her children, Francis Cooper Jr, Robert Cooper, Joseph Cooper, Ronald Cooper, Himien Cooper and Jaison Sooper; seven grandchildren; siblings including Mrs. Adah Taylor Clarke, and many other family members and friends in the United States, Liberia and around the world.

She was predeceased by her mother Maude Pennoh, her father, Robert Taylor, and husband Francis Cooper and her older sister, Pearl Burnette Baker.

Funeral services over her remains will be announced later.

Family and other contacts are as follows:

In Liberia

Mrs. Adah Taylor Clarke +231 (0) 886912132

+231 (0) 776 609 175

Mrs. A, Nadu Cooper +231 (0) 886 894 310

Madam Clara Doe Nvogo +231 (0) 886 445 160

USA

Mr. Francis Cooper, Jr. (Son) +1 703-953-5166

Mr. Robert Cooper (Son) +1 202-549-3548

Mr. Ronald Cooper (Son) +1 301-455-0717

Mr. Himien Cooper (Son) +1 301-792-2101

Mr. Jaison Cooper (Son) +1 202-302-7742

