Ghana: COVID-19 Cases Surpass 10,000

Accra — The number of people infected by the novel coronavirus in Ghana has increased to 10,201, with 291 more cases confirmed as of Wednesday morning, according to data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The number of recovered cases rose to 3,755, with 110 more recoveries recorded among the cases under treatment, while the number of deaths remains at 48, the GHS said.

The number of active cases in the west African country has since risen to 6,398.

Ghana reported its first two confirmed COVID-19 cases on March 12 and has since kept its entry points shut to prevent more imported cases. Xinhua