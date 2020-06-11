Malawi: Medical Personnel Recruitment Causes Stampede

Blantyre, Malawi — The processes of recruiting medical assistants in Malawi for the fight against COVID-19 were interrupted on Tuesday due to a heavy turnout of youth seeking jobs.

Thousands of job seekers flocked into different assigned places where they were supposed to get interviewed for different posts that the government had offered. However, due to the high rate of unemployment in the country, thousands showed up hence interruption in most places.

According to reports from the local media, there was a stampede in different places as people were fighting to get access to the interview premises.

In an interview with Xinhua, Samuel Munthari, aged 21 said life is getting harder for him every day because of unemployment. On Tuesday, Samuel was very optimistic that he would get a job because he believes he has enough qualifications as required.

"I think there is more to be done for us as youth, we have the qualifications but jobs are not there. Today we came with high hopes that we are going to be interviewed, but there is too much of us and it's obvious that most of us will not get interviewed," said Samuel.

Samuel, who looked helpless added that his hope is in the government to offer him a job since he has the job qualification.

Recently, President Mutharika had announced that the government is going to employ two thousand medical personnel to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, both the president and opposition leaders have promised to create a room for more jobs in order for the youth to get eased from the woes of unemployment.

Xinhua