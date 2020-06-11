Tanzania: Saba Saba Cup Puts Badminton On Court Again

ALL is set for the Saba Saba Open badminton tournament to be staged in Dar es Salaam early next month.

The Tanzania Badminton Association (TBA) has confirmed it after a long break due to the coronavirus, and the news has been a relief to the sport's personalities and its stakeholders.

As other sports have stopped suspended their activities due to the coronavirus crisis, things are different to badminton body and its players as the tournament is sure to take place and those to be involved it have been engaged in preparations.

According to TBA Acting Secretary General, Tony Desouza that preparations have already started and going well ahead of 77 Cup, the four -day tournament to be staged from July 4th to 7th this year.

This will be the first badminton tournament for 2020 and its organisers have promised it to be among the wonderful events of this season.

Insisting, Desouza said the preparation for the event is on a top gear and its venue; Badminton Institute (BI) courts in the city, is in a good shape to host it.

He commended BI officials for their tireless support towards the development of the game every time when the association needed them.

"It has been due to this support that we are able to organise this event taking into consideration that association does own a badminton court. We have been using venues like BI to make things happened, we thank them for that," he said.

"After a long hiatus, we hope the entire badminton fraternity will be treated with a breathtaking 77 Cup tournament," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The four-day event which is open for all players, will brings together top men and women players in singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

According to him, at least 40 players are expected to line up for the title chases in both men and women categories. It has also opened doors for sponsors wishing to assist.

Desouza stressed that the tournament is among the renewed efforts towards bringing the game back into life as well as creating hopes and opportunities for the better results.

He noted that they understand they have many youth out there waiting for their chances to showcase their talent and the only opportunity is organising events that can help them realise their dreams.

"Sports have lot of benefit, we see the events bring players into a regular practice for healthy well-being and harmonize friendship. They were very sad when all sports activities were suspended," he said.

Desouza urged players to start preparing for the tournament so as to be ready for a big challenge during the tournament.

He also requested women to come forward in a big number and registered for the tournament.