Tanzania: Bmh Plans to Build Local Oxygen Production Plant

THE Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH), plans to set up an oxygen production plant for domestic medical treatment, a move that will help to address its shortages in hospitals, especially in Central Zone and neighbouring regions.

Oxygen is widely used in emergency medicine, both in hospital and by emergency medical services or those giving advanced first aid. In the pre-hospital environment, high-flow oxygen is indicated for use in resuscitation, major trauma, anaphylaxis, major bleeding, shock, active convulsions, and hypothermia.

Making the revelation here recently, the Hospital's Executive Director, Dr Alphonce Chandika, said already the institution has submitted a project proposal to the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children on the request.

"The plant will provide us with oxygen for medical treatment, and we will be able to supply to other hospitals in Central Zone and neighbouring regions," pointed out, Dr Chandika, while briefing the Deputy Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr Godwin Mollel on their latest development.

Earlier, Dr Mollel replaced Dr Faustine Ndugulile in the ministry's post following a mini-reshuffle by President John Magufuli, while touring the hospitals in Dodoma.

Dr Chandika said presently the institution depends on a single supplier based in Kilimanjaro Region, and that poses a serious concern in case of any eventuality and oxygen is urgently needed in big quantity.

"... that made us as BMH and other hospitals in the Central Zone to address the issue, and we resolved that an oxygen production plant, due to its seriousness depending on a sole supplier, we must do something," pointed out the Executive Director.

In a related development, Dr Chandika noted that plans were still underway for the institution to set up a blood bank that would also facilitate bone marrow transplant at the institution.

"However, we thank the support of an Italy-based university behind this. The service for bone marrow transplant was delayed, because of the outbreak of Coronavirus," he added.

In response, Dr Mollel, commended Dr Chandika for their good plans geared towards enhancing services at the institution, saying that what remains is for their staff to further accord maximum cooperation to their management for their goals to be realised.