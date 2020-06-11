Tanzania: Poor Girls' Turn Out for Cervical Cancer Baffles Experts

RESPONSE from girls and women to show up for cervical cancer diagnosis is low, and forcing health experts to warn that those who also indulge in early sexual intercourse and tobacco use, increase their chances of contracting the disease in their midst.

Cervical cancer is the most common type of the disease in Tanzania with statistics indicating that, besides human immunodeficiency virus, lower respiratory infections, malaria, diarrheal diseases, and tuberculosis, it kills more women than any other form of illness in the country.

However, experts associated their poor turn out to poor awareness campaign in the public and lack of knowledge on what the disease is.

They further said that in most cases, cervical cancer is caused by human papillomavirus (HPV), which is preventable with a vaccine; Hence girls need not worry but turn out for the immunisation.

Reached for a comment, a health expert at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH)'s Oncology Screening Department, Mary Ngowi, said that only few women and girls were visiting them for diagnosis.

"This department was initiated by the government and since last year, it has been offering free cervical cancer screening to women and girls, but unfortunately response has been poor and very discouraging," she said.

The expert further said that few patients visiting the facility were also turning up in their critical stages, adding: "Cervical cancer is treatable, but due to ignorance over the disease, many patients only find themselves seeking treatment while in critical stages, and thus jeopardising their situation."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania NCDs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said at a critical stage of the illness, it becomes complicated for the patient to recover and hence, they opt to remain at home for palliative care with pain-killer drugs waiting for death.

"The disease is 'dangerous' and continues to kill many in the country, especially in rural areas, hence, there is a need for more awareness campaigns to educate and sensitize them (women and girls) to turn out in large numbers and test for the disease, before the situation goes out of hand," she argued.

In her explanation, she cited Mwanza, Mara, Musoma and Bukoba as some of the regions with high prevalence cases in the country.

Tanzania has a low doctor-to-patient ratio (1:50,000) and nearly 7,000 women die each year from cervical cancer disease.

The disease is the fourth most common cancer in women globally, with over 500,000 new cases and an estimated 250,000 deaths registered every year.

Studying what the disease is, analysts say its burden is disproportionately high in developing countries, which account for 85 percent of cases worldwide, and result into nearly 90 percent deaths.

Tanzania has a population of 14.88 million women, whose 15 to 44 ages are at risk of developing cervical cancer.

However, current estimates indicate that every year in 9,772 women diagnosed with cervical cancer, 6, 695 die from the ailment.