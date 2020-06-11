Tanzania: Dar Hospitality Facility Resumes Operations

REELING from effects of Covid-19, country's hospitality industry continues to regain its normal status as one of five-star hotels in Dar es Salaam, Hyatt Regency, resumed operations yesterday.

Start of operations of major hotels in the city, which is geographically positioned to link to regions with tourism attractions such as Arusha and Zanzibar, was a big boost to the tourism sector.

The Hyatt Regency, the Kilimanjaro, announced its comeback few weeks after the government announced to open its airspace for receiving international airlines and tourists. Several airlines have already been booked for transporting tourists to the country.

When announcing resume of the hotel, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda assured visitors that the city was safe from Covid-19 and well prepared to accommodate tourists. Mr Makonda said he was satisfied with new arrangements of the hotel, saying they have well organized in terms of precautionary measures.

Hotel's Cluster Director of sales and marketing for East Africa, Mr Denis Glibic, thanked the government for allowing operations in the tourism sector, noting that the hotel has already started receiving reservations.