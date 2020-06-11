Tanzania: Provide Maximum Support to TRA Officials, Traders Told

TRADERS in Dar es Salaam region have been advised to provide maximum cooperation to the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA), officers visiting their business premises to benefit from the education provided on tax issues.

"I have received good training from TRA officials after providing them with details on my business.

They have educated me and advised me on how to conduct successful business," said Jamila Mgeni, a trader in textile products at Tabata-Segerea after participating in a training organised by TRA to impart knowledge on the need to comply with tax laws.

Ms Jamila advised fellow traders to visit the TRA offices if they encounter problems related to tax payment and estimations.

She urged traders to pay taxes on time so that the social and economic activities undertaken by the governments could be fully implemented.

Mr Babin Mohammed, dealing with garment business, said that to run away from TRA officers is a mistake, advising other traders to cooperate with TRA officials so that they can be educated well.

"The purpose of this training is to educate businesses, understand the challenges they face, and get their opinions and advice on the services offered by TRA ', the Chief Tax Officer from TRA Mr Lameck Ndinda said.

According to him, the decision to visit traders aimed also to motivate them to pay taxes on time to avoid the penalties resulting from late payment of taxes.

He said that traders have no reasons to evade TRA officials since their training gives traders the opportunity to ask questions and provide them with a procedure on how to register their unregistered business.

"The exercise of visiting entrepreneurs and traders in their workplaces (door-to-door) is ongoing and is currently underway in Dar es Salaam Region and later in Mwanza, Morogoro, Mbeya and Tanga regions," he said.