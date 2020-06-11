Tanzania: Molinga Livid At Omission From Shinyanga Trip

YOUNG Africans striker David Molinga said he failed to travel with the team because his name was not included in the initial list of players cleared to make the trip.

Yanga travelled by road yesterday to Shinyanga, ahead of their Mainland Premier League match against Mwadui FC at CCM Kambarage Stadium on Saturday.

After the game, the squad will head to capital city Dodoma for another league duel against JKT Tanzania to be played at Jamhuri Stadium on Wednesday.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Molinga repeatedly said his name missed from the list of 24 players selected to partake in the encounter.

"My name was not there that is why I decided to stay put and I was surprised for that decision because I have been attending all the training sessions since the day one when the programmes resumed," Molinga said.

He added that yesterday morning, the manager of the team came to his house to tell him that he was part of the trip, a thing Molinga described as not professional.

"Some players were not even attending to training sessions but made the journey, while I have been loyal to all the programmes, which were being fulfilled by the club ahead of the league matches.

"In all the football leagues I have played, I managed to score not less than 18 goals and that is the statistics I have as a striker and I am the current top goal scorer at Yanga but my dream to score more goals cannot be reached if I get few playing time," he said.

He went further saying he understand that Assistant Coach Charles Boniface Mkwasa does not like him, that is why he is ready to leave the club when his contract ends.

The Congolese bull striker's current contract with Yanga will expires in two months' time.

Molinga joined Yanga early this season and has since scored eight goals in the top flight league and one goal in the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC).

On his part, the club's Information Officer Hassan Bumbuli insisted that the name of Molinga was included on the list of the travelling players and that the manager of the team went at his home yesterday morning to try to convince him but he refused to travel.

"He is saying his name was not there but on the list I have, his name is available and he was there when the coach was announcing the players to make the trip to Shinyanga. How come others heard their names and he did not?" queried Bumbuli.

He then disclosed that he will take the matter to the concerned authorities for proper action(s) to be made.