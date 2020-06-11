Tanzania: Corruption Watchdog Casts Eye On Chadema

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has summoned 69 Members of Parliament under Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) for questioning over alleged misuse of the party's funds.

According to a statement issued by the PCCB Relations Officer, Ms Doreen Kapwani, the said lawmakers would be grilled alongside other former MPs of the opposition party.

"This action is being carried out as a continuation of the investigation by PCCB Headquarters on complaints against Chadema's funds spending where the current position is to interrogate 69 MPs and former members of the party," reads part of the statement.

The money in question related to what former legislators, who defected from the party, complained of being deducted from their monthly salary as from June 2016.

It is stated in the statement further that, according to the complaint, 1,560,000/- was being deducted from each Special Seats MP's monthly salary, while those representing constituencies had a sum of 520, 000/- cut in each month from their salaries.

"As the Director General of PCCB, Brigadier General John Mbungo had told the media on May 27, 2020, that investigation into such allegations had already been started with those involved grilled," said Ms Kapwani.

According to the statement, the PCCB were doing so because there was a possibility, as per the claims, that two offences of fraudulent use of funds and abuse of position might have been committed. It is stated that such crimes fall under the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act No. 11 of 2007.

The corruption watchdog noted that it has so far questioned top Chadema leaders, former Chadema leaders, MPs who presented their grievances as well as officials with the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Some of the legislators who spilled the beans include Peter Lijualikali (Kilombero), David Silinde (Momba), Suzan Msele (Special Seat) and Joyce Sokombi (Special Seat).

When contributing in parliament recently, Mr Lijualikali broke into tears, claiming to have been degraded and disregarded, despite his money being chopped off by Chadema and accused his Chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, of violating the party's constitution.

According to the Kilombero legislator, he started his career five years ago when he had only six million, but the salary allowances that he was receiving was being chopped by his party.

The youthful lawmaker lamented over lack of democracy within Chadema, gross violation of the party's constitution and unquestionable misuse of billions of funds raised through MPs monthly contributions.

Mr Lijualikali claimed further that many of his colleagues have grievances but lacked the courage to either confront or raise their cases against their leader, Mr Freeman Mbowe.

"He has no State power, neither defence nor security organs... he has nothing at all but he still abuses his position, bullying his subordinates, what if he is given all the powers?" questioned the legislator amid cheers from the MPs, mostly from the ruling Chama Cha Mapindizi (CCM).

On their part, when addressing a press conference in the Capital City of Dodoma recently, Susan Masele and Joyce Sokombi, announced to decamp after their party had allegedly failed to obey and observe justice among MPs and other members.

Ms Masele is quoted as mentioning some of the reasons as lack of adherence to the party's rules, lack of democracy and transparency in the party's financial resources.

"Every month we, special seats MPs, contribute 1.5m/-each to the party, meaning that every MP has contributed 62m/- up to now, making a total of 2.2bn/-for all the 37 MPs," she said, adding despite having contributed the money, MPs are not allowed to question the expenditure.