East Africa: JPM, EAC Mourn Departed Burundi Leader

TRIBUTES from leaders in East Africa and beyond have poured in for the outgoing Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza who succumbed to heart attack in Bujumbura on Tuesday with President John Magufuli expressing shock following an untimely demise of the leader.

"I have been shocked by the sudden death of President Nkurunziza. I will always remember him for his strong leadership and his efforts to fight for stability, peace, development and democracy in Burundi," he said.

"On behalf of the government and the Tanzanian people I would like to send my condolences to his family and the people of Burundi. May Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace, "President Magufuli added in his eulogy.

In his message of condolence, the East African Community (EAC), Secretary General Ambassador Libérat Mfumukeko paid tribute to the fallen leader for his contribution to the re-establishment of constitutional order, peace, ethnic tranquility, rights and equality for all since his ascendancy to power in 2005.

Eulogising Mr Nkurunziza, the EAC Secretary General singled out the former's unequivocal decision that ultimately led to join the EAC in 2007, having figured out that the economic, social and political homogeneity of the region provided vast opportunities for his country's economic recovery and national reconciliation.

"This became possible after having figured out that the economic, social and political homogeneity of the region provided vast opportunities for his country's economic recovery and national reconciliation," Ambassador Mfumukeko noted.

The EAC boss also reserved praise for the outgoing Burundi leader for playing a leading role in resolving the 2015 political impasse that had hit the East African nation.

"The unrest and the subsequent governance challenges were all overcome through his steady steering of the state which led to the birthing of a new Constitution, peaceful and democratic elections, and the subsequent peaceful transfer of power which all Burundians were looking forward to," he said.

According to Ambassador Mfumukeko, Mr Nkurunziza's commitment to security and rights for all irrespective of social, ethnic, religious or political background remains a beacon on which Burundians could build on to further their development objectives.

He urged Burundians to maintain patience and peace during such a trying time.

Meanwhile, the East African Business Council (EABC), described the outgoing Burundi leader as an outstanding regional leader who served his country with distinction as Head of State and Government and worked tirelessly for the peace and stability of his country and the Great Lakes Region.

"Death has robbed East Africa of a prominent leader whose contribution to the integration and progress of the region shall be sorely missed.

Together, as East Africans, we mourn our departed leader and pray for God's calming comfort to the family and the people of Burundi," said the EABC.

On his part, Kenyan President Mr Uhuru Kenyatta termed the outgoing Burundi leader as an outstanding regional counterpart worked tirelessly for the peace and stability of his country and the Great Lakes Region.

Former Nigerian President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan also reacted to the news of the demise of President of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza.

"I extend my deepest condolences to the Government and people of Burundi over the passing on of their President H.E. Pierre Nkurunziza who died suddenly on Tuesday.

"May God Almighty comfort his family and the good people of Burundi as they mourn the death of the leader."

"May he grant the Republic of Burundi the grace of a peaceful transition that will further strengthen the hope and confidence of the people in democracy and its promise of a stable state," Jonathan tweeted.

Mr Nkurunziza died at a hospital in Karuzi, eastern Burundi.

He was admitted to the hospital on Saturday after feeling unwell, his condition improved but on Monday he had a cardiac arrest and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, officials say.

After 15 years in power, Mr Nkurunziza was due to step down in August.

In 2015, the announcement that he would run for a third term plunged the country into chaos.

His death comes as his wife, Ms Denise Bucumi Nkurunziza, continues to receive treatment at the Aga Khan University Hospital, in Kenya's capital Nairobi.

The first Lady is receiving treatment for an underlying condition after contracting the coronavirus.