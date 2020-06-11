Tanzania: Remove Underperforming Heads, Jafo Directs Tarura

11 June 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

AS President John Magufuli is lined up to lay a foundation stone for the construction of Tanzania Rural and Urban Roads Agency (TARURA) office today, Minister of State, President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Suleiman Jafo, wants the agency to remove underperforming Regional and District Coordinators.

Likewise, the Minister has directed that all special committees tasked to manage government funds and purchase of materials to construct roads, but not performing to required standards be disbanded.

The Minister issued the directives here recently, while launching Tarura Board of Trustees, further pointing out that some regional and district coordinators were underperforming, and hence slow pace of the projects' implementations.

"Underperforming Regional and District Directors should be removed from their posts and committees for procurement also be disbanded," said Mr Jafo, at the inauguration chaired by Eng Florian Kabaka.

He said the new board should review and make changes in special committee's tasked to purchase of materials, noting further that President John Magufuli had issued 33bn/-for various projects' implementations, but some purchase committees were still not working to the expected levels.

"TARURA has started well thus should maintain its good image. The only challenge is meager budget, but you should remove those who are letting you down," he added.

As for TARURA financial resources, Mr Jafo, said the new board should come up with an idea of getting more funds, adding that so far it only contributes 30 percent of the coffers of Road Fund.

"There is a big work to be done so far and the board should look for ways of more income including teaming with the World Bank and DFID," said the minister.

Mr Jafo said TARURA has a wide network of roads and the possibility of extending the infrastructures from the current 108,950 kilometres to 143,000 kilometres is possible, adding: "However, leaders and public servants should inculcate a culture of helping ordinary grassroots people."

Earlier, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Joseph Nyamhanga, said despite the agency operating without Board of Trustees since its inception, it has generally performed well.

However, he noted that it has been facing several challenges, citing them as meager budget and shortage of experts especially Procurement Officers and Engineers.

