Bauchi — Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, has been discharged after testing negative for COVID-19.

The Executive Chairman of the state Primary Development Agency, Dr. Rilwanu Muhammad, disclosed this during the routine update on COVID-19 at the Government House in Bauchi yesterday.

Muhammad, therefore, congratulated the deputy governor for his quick recovery, as the deputy governor, Senator Baba had tested positive of the virus on June 2, 2020.