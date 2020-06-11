Zimbabwe: PPC Matopos Marathon Moved to 2021

Sports Reporter

IT will be a different year for local long-distance runners, especially those who usually compete in the PPC Matopos Ultra Marathon, as the event has been moved to next year.

The race usually takes place in April and earlier indications were that it could take place later in the year on a rescheduled date after the announcement of the of lockdown in March.

However, according to a statement released yesterday by the organisers PPC, the race has been postponed to 2021 at a date to be advised due the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We would like to advise PPC Matopos Marathon 2020 runners, and the public at large, that the next edition of the race will now take place in 2021, on a date to be advised," the sponsors said.

"This postponement has been made necessary by the ongoing measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

"All runners that registered and paid for their place in the 2020 race will be eligible to participate in the 2021 edition of the PPC Matopos Marathon, with no additional payment required.

"Any inconvenience caused by this postponement is sincerely regretted."

The marathon is one of the biggest races which attract top athletes in the country.

It includes the 33-miler (53km), which is the main race, 21km, 10km and 5km fun run.

Bulawayo Athletics Board, who work together with the organisers, said it was unfortunate the event will not be held this year.

BAB chairperson Manuel Mpofu, however, said they were hopeful it will be an even better and bigger event next year.

"The cancellation is due to Covid-19 pandemic. We tried to squeeze it into September or October, but the situation is not conducive plus this event is a traditional April event due to its high tempo.

"It's also good news to the athletes, who registered earlier, that they still have the opportunity to participate next year using the 2020 entry fee. I just want to say to our athletes let's prepare for 2021, I hope and trust that all shall be well," said Mpofu.

Mpofu said around 1 000 participants had registered for the event.

Andrew Chimbidzikai and Chiedza Chokore are the reigning champions in the men and women's sections.

Chokore said, for now, the main priority was to stay safe and healthy.

"We don't have an option because of the situation we are facing. It's no one's fault, including the sponsors, because life comes first, we can't blame anyone for this.

"So, we look up to God," said Chokore.