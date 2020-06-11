Zimbabwe: Zga Hand Over Sanitisers to Golf Clubs

Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Golf Association handed over 1 600 litres of sanitisers to 29 golf clubs throughout the country on Tuesday.

The Mufaro Chivonivoni-led executive sourced the sanitisers as part of their efforts to complement Government efforts to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the beneficiaries were Warren Hills, Triangle Golf Club, Kadoma Golf Club and Elephant Hills, among others.

"The initiative was implemented after the realisation that small golf clubs may struggle to buy such consumables, especially after they had gone for more than two months without operating," said Chivonivoni.

"The decision was then made to distribute the sanitisers to all the clubs, regardless of their stature. Furthermore, we hope it will send a clear message to the golf club administrators that, as the national association, we are very committed to ensuring they adhere to the safety protocols that have been put in place so as to ensure players and employees alike are safe from Covid-19 while they are at golf facilities." It's been a week since non-competitive golf was allowed to resume.

"We will make further representations to the Sports Commission on the next steps that can be taken towards the resumption of normal golfing activities," he said.

"We are, however, mindful that the return of normal golfing activities will be a long process and that it can only happen when it does not compromise the health of everyone."