Zimbabwe: Craft Properties Changes Masvingo's Complexion

Property firm, Craft Properties (Pvt) Ltd, has opened a branch in the ancient city of Masvingo.

Chief executive officer and founder of Craft Properties, Kudakwashe Taruberekera, promised to change the face of the construction industry in the city.

"These indeed are exciting times for us and the people of Masvingo as we are looking at changing the industry in the old city with products they have only been dreaming about.

"We are bringing world class innovations and a work ethic. We will also use our contacts and worldwide networks to bring the best for our new clients in Masvingo," said Taruberekera.

Craft Properties Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of Craft Properties Holding, is located at number 18A Bradburn Street and opened its doors to the public on Monday last week. The company is prepared to partner individuals, organisations in and around Masvingo who have land that needs to be developed into residential and industrial stands where Craft Properties offers flexible conditions.

The company, which is headquartered in Kadoma,

has successfully implemented housing development projects in the city where it developed 1 573 high density residential stands and an agro-residential project comprising 93 plots.

The land development and construction giant has dominated the industry in Kadoma for the past 12 years, setting its sight on consolidating dominance by spreading its wings across Zimbabwe this year. Taruberekera said they seek to complement Government's Vision 2030 where President Mnangagwa has targeted at making Zimbabwe a middle-income economy.

"We believe that 2020 is our year to take giant steps in dominating the industry.

"We intend to offer our excellent services in land development and construction to every town and city in Zimbabwe with an aim to improve housing developments for the communities and individuals.

"The company needs to ensure ready availability of decent and affordable shelter to the people of Zimbabwe in line with the Government's initiatives of improving housing standards of the nation at large," added Taruberekera.

Craft Properties (PVT) Ltd was established in 2008 as a small organisation and has grown to become reputable and has earned respect and recognition both locally and internationally.

The company has expanded and now boasts of various entities registered locally and falling now under the holding company, Craft Properties Holdings.

The company has also established the Craft Properties USA LLC that principally deals in real estate business.

Craft Properties USA LLC specialises in property sales and management, project management and land development, asset valuations and advisory services.

The company supplies building and construction materials, appraisal management, construction, risk management, auctioneering, property accounting services and tenant/buyer management.

Craft Properties USA LLC also co-ordinates international business for the organisation and mobilises investors for Zimbabwe in various sectors of the economy.

"We have been on a growth trajectory in recent years and in 2020 we see ourselves spreading to all provinces in Zimbabwe. Our vision can only be achieved with the support our organisation gets from its clients and stakeholders since inception in 2008.

"We are sincerely grateful to our clients and stakeholders who made it possible for us to get this far since our establishment 12 years ago," he said.

Craft Properties (PVT) Ltd has also been chosen as the high profile representative of regional business elite on behalf of Summit of Leaders organising committee at a business conference held in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

The diversified property developer has also been awarded an international business licence in Oxford, UK by the Europe Business Assembly in accordance with the United Kingdom Trade Marks Act of 1994 and Europe Business Assembly awards regulations which allows it to operate internationally.