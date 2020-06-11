Nigeria: Kano NLC Vows to Resist Any Attempt to Slash Workers' Salaries

11 June 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Chairman of the Kano State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Kabiru Ado-Minjibir, has cautioned against any attempt to slash salaries of workers in the country.

Minjibir, who gave the warning in an interview with journalists yesterday in Kano, said any attempt to reduce the workers' salaries would be met with stiff resistance from workers in the country.

The NLC chairman was reacting to the advice given to federal and state governments by a lawmaker representing Borno South in the Senate, Sentor Mohammed Ali Ndume to slash the salaries of workers.

He described the advice by the lawmaker as 'ill-timed' considering the situation in the country.

"It is not the right time for the lawmaker to give such advice because it's not the right time to reduce workers' salaries as they are not being given any palliative.

"Since workers are not being given palliatives, their salaries should not be tampered with," Ado-Minjibir said.

Reacting to the ultimatum the NLC gave to the Kano state government to refund salaries it deducted from its members or face strike action, Ado-Minjibir said the deadline would expire on Monday, June 15.

He said committee set by the state government under the leadership of Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman had met twice with labour representatives with a view to resolving the issue amicably.

"Discussion is still ongoing on the issue and we will come up with our resolution on Monday, June 15 when the deadline given to the state government would have expired," he said.

