Uganda's COVID-19 Tally At 679 As Community Cases Soar

11 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

The Ministry of Health has registered 14 new cases of Covid-19 pushing the country's tally to 679.

These are out of the 2,321 samples tested on Wednesday from border points of entry and the community.

Six out of the new cases are from truck drivers who arrived from Elegu and Mutukula border points with one who arrived through Lamwo District.

The other eight are from alerts and contact to previously confirmed cases. These include 3 from Kampala, 2 from Amuru, 2 from Dokolo and 1 person from Moyo districts.

Also, 30 truck drivers from Tanzania, Kenya, Burundi and Eritrea were handed back to their respective countries of origin upon testing positive for the virus.

Currently, the total number of recoveries registered stands at 120 according the Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general health services at the health ministry. No fatalities have been reported yet.

