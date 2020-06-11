Uganda: World Vison Launches Plan to Support 5 Million Children in Home Learning

11 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Kelvin Atuhaire

As the country continues to fight tirelessly to control the spread of Covid-19, a total of 5 million children are set to benefit from the three phase program of World Vision aimed at mitigating the after-effects of the pandemic in the vulnerable community.

The Government together with World Vision on Wednesday launched the second phase response program where it dispersed USD 3.3 million (Shs 15 billion), that will be used to buy reading materials for children and facilitating radio programs in 38 districts.

According to World Vision national director Mr Jason Evans, the expanded response will focus on support for children impacted by Covid-19 through education, child protection, food and livelihoods.

"We believe as an organisation that there is a critical need to address the indirect impact of Covid-19, especially in relation to vulnerable children. With this phase two response program here in Uganda, world vision aims to support 5 million Ugandan children, their families and communities to adapt and thrive during and after the Covid-19 pandemic," Mr Evans said.

According to the Mr Evans, the program will include supporting learning continuity for school age children, ensuring effective reporting and referral mechanisms for child protection are maintained, increasing food and nutrition security of the most vulnerable households during and post Covid-19 as well as facilitating radio station teachings programs for children.

In phase one of the program, the organisation contributed Shs3.7 billion towards the Covid-19 emergency response program to support the health ministry and district task forces to promote preventative measures in slowing the spread of the virus, and supporting health systems.

The Minister for general duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, while expressing gratitude called for a need for solidarity, adding that the fight against this pandemic requires collective efforts.

"I want to thank you World Vision you are targeting communities and families which are very vulnerable. Domestic violence has increased, we have the pandemic and now domestic violence, that is why we want to thank you for stepping in to help," Ms Okurut said.

In his televised address last week, President Museveni postponed the partial reopening of schools for another one month but said "children must continue studying under the distance learning programme" on televisions and radios.

"Distance learning must be done. The only thing that is being discussed now is how," he said.

He made a number of proposals to facilitate the programme, among them; provision of two television sets to each village and a radio set to each home.

"Radios are simpler, you can give each house its radio, but the problem with a radio is that you hear but you don't see, with TV it's like you are in a classroom, you hear and see," Mr Museveni said.

According to statistics from the electoral commission, Uganda has a total of 68,733 villages.

