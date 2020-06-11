Uganda: How Government Deals With Unspent Budget Money

In Financial Year 2018/2019, the government ministries, departments, and local governments failed to spend Shs349.7 billion.

But this unspent money cannot be diverted to handle emergencies such as Covid-19 relief food and allowances for the frontline medical workers because the legal regime as set out by the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) requires all unspent balances to be returned to the Consolidated Fund. And this can only be done at the end of a financial year.

The law under Section 17(2) of PFMA provides that, "a vote that does not expend money that was appropriated to the vote for the financial year shall, at the close of the financial year, repay the money to the Consolidated Fund."

For consistency, Uganda's financial year ends on June 30, and a new one starts immediately on July 1 of every calendar year.

Usually around this time, many government agencies and ministries are involved in the last minute commitments and signing of contracts to reduce the amount of unutilised funds because "every appropriation by Parliament shall expire and cease to have any effect at the close of the financial year for which it is made," reads 17(1) of PFMA.

The regulations further require that any spending agency that has not "fully" utilised its money "shall revise its annual work plan, procurement plan and recruitment plan to take into account the unexpended money and the Minister responsible for the vote shall submit, as part of the budget for the preceding year, the revised work plan, procurement plan and recruitment plan to the Minister."

Once in the Consolidated Fund, the money forms part of the government's cash resources directed to funding programs and activities in a new financial year. Entities (Ministries, Departments and Agencies) are not required to seek payment out of the Consolidated Fund except with the approval of the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to Treasury and the Accountant General.

Meanwhile, for local governments, those that fail to utilise at least 60 per cent of their unconditional or equalisation grants within a financial year are given up to July 31 "of the following year to explain in writing to the minister, the reason for failure to utilise the grants."

The minister then compiles a report to Parliament, detailing the reasons for non-utilisation of the funds.

Inadequate absorption capacity in public finance has formed a big debate and often attracted criticism from politicians and the civil society.

Mr Jim Mugunga, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Finance, said non-absorption of funds only occurs when a spending entity plans poorly.

"This usually occurs when the entity was over ambitious and budgeted beyond its targets or it simply failed to work according to plan," he said.

Mr Mugunga emphasised that under the existing legal framework, all spending agencies are supposed to meet their spending targets for both wages and capital investments before the end of the financial year, lest they lose all their unspent balances.

The role to execute the budget rests with accounting officers of respective MDAs.