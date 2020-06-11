Uganda: UPDF Recovers 65 Illegal Guns

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers have recovered 65 guns and 603 bullets from Karimojong rustlers.

The arms and ammunitions were recovered from the nine districts in Karamoja Sub-region, which is part of the third division command.

The districts are Karenge, Kaabong, Abim, Kotido, Moroto, Amudat, Napak, Nabilatuk, and Nakapiripirit.

Maj Peter Mugisa, the UPDF Third Division spokesperson, told Daily Monitor the weapons and ammunition were recovered this year from January to June in the ongoing operations to get rid of illegal guns in the region.

Mr Mugisa revealed that most of the weapons were recovered during a gun exchange with the cattle rustlers and also intelligence led operations.

"From January to June 8, we have recovered 65 guns, 603 ammunitions and 3,744 heads of cattle stolen by warriors in different districts and handed them back to the rightful owners," he says.

Maj Mugisa confirmed that there is rearmament going on among the Karimojong who have taken advantage of the porous border between Karamoja and South Sudan where they cross and buy guns at Shs800,000 each.

He adds that some of the Karimojong who were trained as Local Defence personnel were part of the problem, adding that most of them keep on disserting the force with the weapons after being passed out and deployed.

He said the army has so far arrested 228 ring leaders of the cattle rustlers with some being given amnesty after handing over their guns to the army while others have been presented before the courts of law.

He, however, declined to reveal how many rustlers have been killed during clashes with the UPDF.

"What I cannot say is that many warriors could have died as a result of fighting with the army. You expect some death but I cannot tell how many were killed," he says.

He appeals to the district leaders and opinion leaders in Karamoja to work together with the security team to help get rid of the cattle rustlers in Karamoja.