Kenya: 175 COVID-19 Patients Discharged Marking Highest Single-Day Recovery Rate

10 June 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Kenya recorded the highest COVID-19 recovery rate on Wednesday after 175 patients were discharged after having fully recovered within a period of 24 hours.

With the 175 patients discharged, the number of patients who have recovered since April 1 rose to 1,048.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman attributed the increased number of recoveries to the commitment of health workers who are in the frontline battling the coronavirus disease.

"We are delighted to announce that we have discharged the highest number of patients from our various health facilities after recovering. Our health workers efforts and dedication has made it possible for this wonderful achievement," said Aman.

Coronavirus cases however surpassed the 3000-mark on Wednesday after the Ministry of Health announced 105 additional cases, bringing the total number of infections to 3,094.

The ministry said the new infections included 96 Kenyans and nine foreigners, the youngest being a 2-year-old. The oldest patient is aged 77.

The new cases are distributed across Nairobi (43), Busia (18), Mombasa (11), Turkana (7), Migori (6), Kwale (5), Kiambu (5), Kilifi (3), Machakos (3), Taita Taveta (3), while Uasin Gishu, Siaya, Kajiado and Garissa reported a single case each.

The cases in Nairobi were reported in Ruaraka (14), Langata (5), Dagoretti North (4), Kamukunji (4), Embakasi West (3), Embakasi East (3), Kibera (3), Starehe (2), Westlands (2), Makadara (1), Mathare (1) and Embakasi South (1).

The Ministry of Health has since rolled out home-based care protocols for COVID-19 patients due to increased number of cases making it impossible for all patients to be isolated in public health facilities.

Community policy coordinators will be tasked with monitoring compliance for the home-based care program.

The country's death toll rose to 89 after one more patient succumbed to the virus.

To date Kenya has tested a total of 102,956 samples.

